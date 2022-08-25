Three held in Bengaluru for murder of scrap businessman over petty issue

The Rajagopalanagar police have arrested three men in connection with the murder of a scrap businessman recently over personal rivalry. The deceased and one of the accused persons were both into scrap business.

The arrested were identified as Aneez alias Vittal, 31, and his friends Syed Akmal, 56, and Salman, 27, all three residents of Maruthinagar in Hegganahalli. The trio allegedly killed Azeemulla Khan, 43, a resident of the same area on August 17.

According to police, Aneez stabbed Azeemulla in the chest in a fit of rage over a petty issue at around 9.30 pm. Azeemulla died on the way to the hospital. Preliminary investigation revealed that Azeemulla was running a scrap business in JJ Nagar and recently shifted to Hegganahalli due to some problems.

Aneez used to harass Azeemulla and his son, demanding that they show him respect as he claimed was the 'VVIP in the area'. Three days before the murder, Azeemulla and Aneez fought over the same issue. Azeemulla warned Aneez not to trouble him and his family and informed him that he was born in the area. This led to a heated argument, following which Aneez had warned Azeemulla that he would kill him soon.

Khan, his son, and another person were standing on Andrahalli Main Road around 9 pm on August 17. Aneez came there and abused Azeemulla, referring to their previous quarrel. Passersby asked Aneez to leave the spot. Aneez went to his house and returned with his friends Salman and Akmal. Salman was carrying a a knife gave it to Aneez, who stabbed Azeemulla to death.

Rajagopalanagar police took up a case of murder based on a complaint filed by Azeemulla’s son Adil Khan and arrested the trio. Further investigation is on.