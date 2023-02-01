Three-year-old sexually abused and killed in Bengaluru

Three-year-old sexually abused and killed in Bengaluru

The suspect, who was arrested on Tuesday evening, was known to the girl’s mother and often visited their house

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 01 2023, 00:42 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2023, 04:46 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A three-and-a-half-year-old girl was sexually abused and killed by a 26-year-old person known to her mother. 

The incident happened in Kamakshipalya, West Bengaluru, on Monday. Initially, the suspect denied sexually abusing the girl but a medical examination disproved him, a senior police officer said. 

The suspect, who was arrested on Tuesday evening, was known to the girl’s mother and often visited their house. 

He visited the house again on Monday, and abused and beat the girl to death, police said, adding that they had taken up a case under the Pocso Act and under IPC sections related to rape and murder. 

‘Thrashed for defecating in her clothes’

Sources said the suspect told the police that when he was at the house along with the mother, the girl defecated in her clothes. He got angry and beat her and when she fell unconscious he rushed her to the hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

sexual abuse
Bengaluru
Crimes
Crime Against Women

What's Brewing

Fleeing the nest, not just for money

Fleeing the nest, not just for money

Adani vs Hindenburg: 'IndiaStandsWithAdani' trends

Adani vs Hindenburg: 'IndiaStandsWithAdani' trends

Last of the 1st jumbo jets: Boeing to deliver last 747

Last of the 1st jumbo jets: Boeing to deliver last 747

Bihar to get transgender-run menstrual cup making unit

Bihar to get transgender-run menstrual cup making unit

In Pics: Rahul, Priyanka's snowball fight go viral

In Pics: Rahul, Priyanka's snowball fight go viral

Nick-Priyanka's daughter Malti makes her public debut

Nick-Priyanka's daughter Malti makes her public debut

You can’t check when ChatGPT’s telling the truth

You can’t check when ChatGPT’s telling the truth

DH Radio | How 'Boycott' trends affect films...

DH Radio | How 'Boycott' trends affect films...

 