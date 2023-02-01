Three-year-old sexually abused and killed in Bengaluru

A three-and-a-half-year-old girl was sexually abused and killed by a 26-year-old person known to her mother.
The incident happened in Kamakshipalya, West Bengaluru, on Monday. Initially, the suspect denied sexually abusing the girl but a medical examination disproved him, a senior police officer said.
The suspect, who was arrested on Tuesday evening, was known to the girl’s mother and often visited their house.
He visited the house again on Monday, and abused and beat the girl to death, police said, adding that they had taken up a case under the Pocso Act and under IPC sections related to rape and murder.
‘Thrashed for defecating in her clothes’
Sources said the suspect told the police that when he was at the house along with the mother, the girl defecated in her clothes. He got angry and beat her and when she fell unconscious he rushed her to the hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.
