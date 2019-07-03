Trio riding triple attacks traffic constable

Three miscreants tried to stab a traffic constable when the latter stopped them for riding triple on a motorcycle. The constable escaped miraculously while on duty.

Constable Mahesh of the Halasuru traffic station was checking violations along with senior officers around 4.30 pm on Tuesday. Mahesh noticed the three riding triple and tried to stop them. They pushed him and fled. They had come from Manipal Centre. Mahesh wrote down the registration number.

After some time, the trio parked their Honda Deo scooter near Hasanath College. They approached the police where they were checking violators. One of them took out a knife and tried to stab Mahesh from behind. As passersby noticed and screamed, Mahesh jumped and escaped unhurt. Just as the police tried to nab them, they fled leaving the knife and scooter.

Mahesh then filed a complaint. Halasuru police suspect the accused were under the influence of drugs. They are verifying CCTV footage.