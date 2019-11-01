Trio who 'stalked' slain ex-VC arrested

Police have arrested three men who allegedly did a recce of the house of Ayyappa Dore, the former vice-chancellor of Alliance University, and stalked him days before his murder on October 15.

The RT Nagar police identified the suspects as Manjunath, 26, from JC Nagar, Srinivasa, 18, from Munireddy Palya, and Mahendra, 31, from Anekal. The total number of arrests in the sensational murder now stands at 13.

The three men were allegedly hired by Suraj Singh, the henchman of the private university's chancellor and the prime suspect, Sudhir G Angur, said N Shashikumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North). Singh hired the men at Angur's behest to watch the daily routine of Prof Dore. Jobless and penniless, the suspects agreed to do the job after Singh gave them some money and promised them jobs in Alliance University, the police officer added.