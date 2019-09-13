Two booked for stealing Rs 7 lakh meant for ATMs

The city police are on the lookout for two cash custodians who allegedly made away with Rs 7.53 lakh they were supposed to fill in ATMs in Ashok Nagar in Central Bengaluru.

The suspects have been identified as Yashwanth B T, a resident of Cholurpalya on Magadi Road, and Karthik H S — both working for a cash management company in Anepalya.

According to the police, Yeshwanth stopped coming to work on August 26. Another employee, Manjunath, was then sent in his place for filling cash in ATMs. Upon auditing the cash in kiosks, Manjunath found a discrepancy of Rs 7.53 lakh and reported to his manager Kashinath Gadagi.

Gadagi questioned Karthik H S, the employee who used to accompany Yeshwanth, but Karthik feigned ignorance. Gadagi filed a complaint with the Ashoknagar police seeking action against the suspects.

Further investigation is on.