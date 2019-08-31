Two held for illegally transporting 33 bulls

The Banaswadi police rescued 33 bulls illegally carried in a tipper lorry, and arrested two people.

The accused have been identified as Mujeed (36) and Abdul Faheem (24), natives of Mannedi village in Bidar district.

The police team headed by sub-inspector N Murali, which checked the transport and goods vehicles on Thursday morning, arrested the accused when they found the bulls in the truck.

The police said the accused were transporting the bulls from north Karnataka to the city and were stopped near the Indian Oil petrol bunk in Banaswadi. The accused abandoned the vehicle and ran, but the police chased after them and arrested the two, while the third — Tausif — escaped. They had stolen the bulls in north Karnataka and were transporting them without permission.

The animals were sent to the Iskcon temple goshala, while the accused were booked under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, the Indian Motor Vehicles Act and IPC Section 379 (theft) and 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc)

The accused were remanded to judicial custody. The police are inquiring as to whom the accused were delivering the bulls.