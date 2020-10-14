Two held for over a dozen bike thieves

Two men accused of stealing over a dozen motorcycles have been arrested by Bommanahalli police.

Sathish, 22, of Uttarahalli, and Manikanta alias Appi, 25, of JP Nagar, allegedly stole two-wheelers from Mico Layout, Hulimavu, JP Nagar, Nandini Layout, Subramanyapura, Annapoorneshwari Nagar and Byadarahalli police station limits.

They would always strike at midnight and quickly sell off the vehicles. Once the money was exhausted, they would steal again, police said, adding that 13 two-wheelers worth Rs 12 lakh had been recovered.