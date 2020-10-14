Two held for over a dozen bike thieves

Two held for over a dozen bike thieves

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 14 2020, 01:36 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2020, 02:09 ist

Two men accused of stealing over a dozen motorcycles have been arrested by Bommanahalli police. 

Sathish, 22, of Uttarahalli, and Manikanta alias Appi, 25, of JP Nagar, allegedly stole two-wheelers from Mico Layout, Hulimavu, JP Nagar, Nandini Layout, Subramanyapura, Annapoorneshwari Nagar and Byadarahalli police station limits.

They would always strike at midnight and quickly sell off the vehicles. Once the money was exhausted, they would steal again, police said, adding that 13 two-wheelers worth Rs 12 lakh had been recovered. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bengaluru
robbery

What's Brewing

Apple iPhone launch: What to watch for

Apple iPhone launch: What to watch for

Delhi's air quality hits 'very poor' level

Delhi's air quality hits 'very poor' level

Covid-19: Xiaomi launches new Mi KN95 Mask in India

Covid-19: Xiaomi launches new Mi KN95 Mask in India

Kolkata's iconic double-decker buses back in new avatar

Kolkata's iconic double-decker buses back in new avatar

 