Two killed after speeding ambulance knocks bike down

Two people were killed after a speeding ambulance, carrying a patient in critical condition, collided head-on with their bike at Srinivagilu Junction in Ashok Nagar on Tuesday evening.

The victims are Mohammed Mansoor (28), a resident of Venkateshapura, and the pillion rider Ibrahem Khaleelullah (23), resident of Govindapura. Both worked at a jewellery shop.

Around 6.30 pm, the ambulance belonging to the Manipal Hospital was rushing the patient to the hospital. Near Inner Ring Road, Srinivagilu Junction, towards Domlur, it collided with the bikers head-on, injuring them severely. They were rushed to the Manipal Hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries, a senior police officer said.

Police arrested Abhishek R (27), the ambulance driver, and booked him for causing death due to negligence.