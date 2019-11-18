Two men bludgeoned to death in drunken brawl

A labourer allegedly bludgeoned his colleague to death before meeting the same fate at the hands of two other co-workers in southern Bengaluru’s Thalaghattapura on Sunday night in what is suspected to be a drunken brawl.

Santhosh alias Pillai (38) and his friend Subramani (38), both from Tamil Nadu and residents of Uttarahalli, are the victims. They were daily wage labourers at a building site

Police have arrested a man named Mahaveer and are searching for other suspects, said Rohini Katoch Sepat, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

A senior police officer said Santhosh and Subramani were alcoholics and had separated from their wives. The duo, along with two other labourers, decided to have a party at an isolated place near Bhuvaneshwari Temple in Thalaghattapura around

6 pm on Sunday.

After finishing the drinks around 9 pm, Santhosh picked a quarrel with Subramani over a financial dispute. In a fit of rage, Santhosh took a hollow concrete block and bludgeoned him to death. The attack prompted a counter-attack from the other friends and they bludgeoned Santhosh to death before fleeing from the spot.

Passersby found the bodies lying in a pool of blood and called the police. The bodies were later shifted for post-mortem.