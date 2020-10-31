Two-year-old boy drowns in pit dug up for 4-storey building

A two-year-old boy was found drowned in a pit at a building site at Kodipalya near Kengeri, West Bengaluru, on Friday, police said. Vinod Kumar went out to play after his mother got busy with daily chores around 8.30 am. He is said to have slipped into the pit while trying to play in the water, a senior police officer said.

His mother began searching for him when he didn’t return for long. A neighbour joined her. After a few hours of search, they were stunned to find the boy’s body floating in the pit. Amaresh, the boy’s father, a security guard at a private hospital, was away at work at the time. The family had relocated to Bengaluru from their hometown Koppal four years ago and was living in a shed at Kodipalya.

Police rushed to the scene after being informed and booked the landlord, identified as Ramesh, and the engineer constructing the four-storied commercial building for ignoring safety, which led to the boy’s death.