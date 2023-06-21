Unidentified man found murdered in abandoned building

A 42-year-old man was recently discovered murdered in an abandoned building in Gandhinagar. The body was found in a highly decomposed state, leading the police to conclude that the victim was killed at the crime scene.

Local residents contacted the police control room 112 around 5.40 pm on Monday to report a foul smell emanating from the first floor of the abandoned building at 6th Cross, Gandhinagar.

The Hoysala police quickly responded and discovered a heavily decomposed body. Authorities suspect that unknown individuals are responsible for the murder and have escaped.

Based on a complaint filed by Manjunath Naikar, a head constable from the Upparpet police station, a murder case has been registered. A senior officer stated that the identity of the deceased is still unknown.

Due to the advanced state of decomposition, it is believed that the victim was killed at least four days ago, making it difficult to determine the exact nature of the injuries. The body is being preserved in the mortuary as efforts are on to solve the case.

The police are scrutinising the CCTV footage of the surrounding buildings to get clues.