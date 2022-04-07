‘We are clueless’: Bizarre robbery in broad daylight has cops groping in the dark

The daylight robbery of an elderly woman in southern Bengaluru has left the police flummoxed.

Shivamma, 59, was alone at home in Brundavana Nagar, Srinagar, when the robbers came on a motorbike, parked it right outside and strode in through the open door around 4.30 pm on April 4.

They got to work with clockwise precision. They pounced on Shivamma and gagged her mouth to start with.

One of them snatched her gold chain weighing 60 grams and demanded more.

Ignoring Shivamma’s protestations, the gang opened the wardrobe and plucked another 41 grams of jewellery — a gold chain, earrings, a finger ring, and some silver articles. They also laid their hands on Rs 1 lakh in cash and fled soon after, leaving Shivamma shell-shocked.

Shivamma went to the Hanumanthanagar police and filed a complaint. While the police have launched an investigation, they face many obstacles.

No details from victim

To begin with, Shivamma is unable to say how old the robbers were or what the make of their bike was, or provide any other details about them.

She was shown photographs of probable suspects but that too proved to be a dead end.

The absence of CCTV cameras on the streets leading to her road hasn’t helped matters either.

“We are just clueless about the robbers,” the officer conceded.

The police were also perplexed by the fact that though the area is busy and is frequented by hundreds of people at any given point in time, there was no eyewitness testimony of the incident.

“We just don’t know how something like this happened in broad daylight and no neighbour saw anything,” the officer said.

