Woman ends life after harassment by husband

A 27-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide at her house in eastern Bengaluru on Friday. Police suspect marital discord drove her to suicide.

Ashwini took the extreme step due to alleged harassment by her husband Mahantesh, a private firm employee. After preliminary investigations, police said her husband suspected her fidelity.

Ashwini and Mahantesh got married seven years ago and they have two daughters. An investigating officer said police have arrested Mahantesh and his mother Shantamma on charges of abetting the suicide.

Ashwini's father Shivanna alleged that Mahantesh suspected her fidelity and harassed her daily. She split from Mahantesh a year ago and was living with her father in Thalaghattapura. Recently, both the families have counselled the couple, after which Ashwini returned to her husband.

The two again fought after which Ashwini ended her life. Mahantesh was sent to judicial custody. Shantamma was released on bail.