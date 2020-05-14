Woman home guard accuses senior of sexual assault

A 26-year-old home guard has accused her reporting officer of sexually assaulting her by giving threats and promises in equal measure. Following her complaint, police arrested the suspect but released him on bail. He is likely to be sacked.

The home guard joined the service in October 2019 and is posted in the Chamarajpet unit. Her job is to guard Bangalore University (BU) women's hostel located in Jayanagar. A senior officer named Nanjegowda, 30, was given charge of the Chamarajpet unit in April.

According to the woman, on April 15, around 10.45 pm, Nanjegowda and another senior named Sathish T arrived at the hostel for an inspection. Nanjegowda allegedly told her that she needn't report for duty and still get the attendance. All she has to do is "cooperate" with him. When she refused, Satish spoke on Nanjegowda's behalf and asked her to fall in line.

The home guard stated that the duo visited her several times thereafter and called her at odd hours. She, however, stood her ground and refused to bend down. When she warned of complaining to the senior officers, Nanjegowda allegedly boasted that the commandant was his uncle and that she cannot do anything to him.

Nanjegowda, the home guard said, even promised a posting of her choice and forced her to accept his "proposal". On May 10, around 10.30 am, when she reported for work and wen to sign on the attendance register, Nanjegowda told her he would mark her "on special duty" and asked her to accompany him to Dharmasthala. He had even taken her videos and tried to blackmail her, she said.

Fearing that this may ruin her marital life, the woman complained to the deputy commandant and the commandant of home guards but they reportedly didn't respond. She then took the help of another officer and approached Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Rohini Katoch Sepat who helped her file a police complaint.

An investigating officer said Nanjegowda was arrested and released on bail. Nanjegowda could well be terminated from service following a departmental inquiry, the officer added.

When DH contacted the home guard, she refused to comment, saying her seniors are looking into the case.