Woman loses Rs 1.25 lakh after sharing card details

A 68-year-old woman lost Rs 1.25 lakh to a conman posing as an executive of a bank where she had two accounts. She had been saving up the money for her husband’s treatment.

The conman rang up Vidya R Rao, and said her two debit cards were up for renewal. She told him the cards had been recently updated, but he talked her into parting with the details of both the accounts.

Minutes later, Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 were debited from each account. Vidya called up the bank to stop the payment, but the customer care said it was her fault and that they can do nothing about it.

Vidya filed a complaint with the Puttenahalli police, which have sought help from the cybercrime police to track down the account the money was transferred to.