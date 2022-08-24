Woman sexually abused for 7 years by Bengaluru couple, cops launch manhunt

KR Puram police have launched a manhunt for a couple accused of sexually abusing a 26-year-old woman for seven years.

They have taken up a case of rape, cheating and criminal intimidation against Ananda Murthy and his wife Latha based on a complaint filed by the survivor's mother.

The abuse survivor first met Murthy at a religious function held at her friend’s house seven years ago. Murthy, who claimed to be an astrologer, is said to have told the woman that her life was in danger and that she needed to perform some pujas to minimise the risk.

Upset over what she heard, she began regularly visiting Murthy’s house and performed pujas. She alleged that the astrologer offered her intoxicating drinks and she fell unconscious after consuming it. When she regained consciousness, she found Murthy and his wife sleeping on the same bed where she was lying half-naked.

The couple videoed the obscene moments on their mobile phones and used the images to threaten the woman, who claimed she had been raped multiple times.

Her mother learnt about the abuse after the woman’s engagement got cancelled. Murthy and his wife had shown the sex videos to the would-be groom.

The couple also threatened the woman's brother that they would kill the family if they tried getting her married. Police said the couple was on the run after the complaint was filed.