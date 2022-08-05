Woman throws 4-year-old daughter to death in Bengaluru

The woman also tried to kill herself but was rescued

H M Chaitanya Swamy
H M Chaitanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 05 2022, 14:26 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2022, 14:40 ist

In a tragic case, a mother killed her four-year-old daughter by throwing her from the fourth floor of an apartment building and tried to kill herself in Sampangiramanagar, Bengaluru in Central Business District (CBD) on Thursday afternoon.

The residents of the apartment, who saw her trying to jump, rescued her. The Sampangiramanagar police have arrested her under the charges of murder and are investigating further.

After preliminary investigation, police said that the deceased has been identified as Dhruthi, while the mother has been identified as Sushma, a dentist by profession. According to police, the deceased was mentally challenged. The family was staying in Advaith Ashray apartment in Srinivas Colony, Sudhamanagar, Sampangiramanagar.

A CCTV camera installed in the apartment captured the incident. Sushma was seen walking along with her daughter in the balcony on the fourth floor around 3.05 pm. After walking for a minute, she lifted her daughter and threw her to the ground.

Soon, she also tried to kill herself by climbing the grills of the balcony, but waited there for a minute. A woman and man residing on the same floor of the apartment saw her trying to jump. They pulled her back to the balcony and rescued her.

Police said that the woman was depressed over the fact that her daughter was mentally challenged and so she threw the girl to death. Further investigation is on. 

