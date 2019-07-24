Worker assaults cop inside station

A 35-year-old labourer abused, slapped and manhandled a head constable who broke into stop the labourer from thrashing another man the police called up for inquiry.

The incident happened in the Indiranagar police station, following which the labourer Prasanna was arrested for assaulting and obstructing a public servant from discharging his duties.

Chandrakanth Kanamesh (29), the head constable at the station, was examining a non-cognisable report on a nuisance case against an auto driver.

Prasanna and his wife Lakshmi were at the station to complain against the auto driver Devaraju who rode Lakshmi regularly to work. For the past few days, Devaraju called and messaged Lakshmi saying she should give him Rs 5,000. Lakshmi reported the incident to her husband Prasanna, who lodged a complaint. When police summoned Devaraju to the station for an inquiry, Prasanna was irked by his answers to the cop’s questions and assaulted him.

When Kanamesh tried to stop Prasanna from hitting Devaraju, Prasanna slapped the head constable and abused him. Kanamesh filed a police complaint, based on which Prasanna was arrested and produced before a magistrate who remanded him in judicial custody.