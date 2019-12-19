Bengaluru: Hoax message to blow up Vidhan Soudha

The Vidhana Soudha police are on the lookout for an unidentified person who posted a message on WhatsApp threatening to blow up Vidhana Soudha.

The Vidhana Soudha police station inspector Raju D L, who has filed FIR suo motu, stated that a man called up the control room informing that he had received a WhatsApp message from a person on Tuesday, claiming to blow up Vidhana Soudha in a week and asked him to inform the police about it.

The police then conducted through check on Vidhana Soudha premises.

The police have booked an unidentified person on charges of trying to breach peace and criminal intimidation, and efforts are on to track him.