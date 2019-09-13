150 govt schools in city all set for a makeover

Over 150 government schools across Bengaluru are all set to get a new look as 6,000 volunteers are gearing up to beautify them in three days from September 20 to 22.

Campus to Community, a non-profit organisation, in association with Gandhi Bhavan, National Service Scheme, Art Matters and Students for Development, has taken up the initiative to beautify over 150 government schools under the name ‘School Bell’ on the occasion of 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Before this, the organisations have beautified over 18 schools for the past one year at 18 villages in Bengaluru rural district.

Various activities, including painting the walls, providing sports and medical kits, taking them on plantation drives, etc., will be carried out at 120 schools from September 20 to 22. The project will be taken up in the rest of 30 schools on October 2 and 3.

“We are requesting Rs 150 donation from students whoever is willing to donate. We will use this money for the project,” said Prem S of Students for Development.

Interestingly, the villagers have also extended their support for the initiative.