The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) has converted two more three-car trains on the Green Line (Nagasandra to Yelachenahalli) into six-car train sets, which will be operational from Monday.

With the addition of the two trains, a total of 16 trains will have six cars. The rush on the Green Line is also likely to come down as the six-car trains will account for 90% of the trips.