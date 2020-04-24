Airport road toll fee hiked

Once the lockdown ends, those plying on airport road have to be prepared to pay a higher toll as the National Highway Authority of India has hiked the fee by Rs 5 to Rs 30 for various vehicles.

However, truckers association has taken objection to the annual revision of toll fee at a time the Covid-19 lockdown has hit their revenue hard.

The fee at Sadahalli plaza, which was due for revision after March 31, has been increased. Cars, Jeep and Vans have to pay Rs 95 instead of Rs 90 for a single journey. The return journey fee has been increased to Rs 140. Those without FASTag have to pay Rs 190. The monthly pass fee has gone up by Rs 5, to Rs 3125.

For buses, the fee for a single journey has been increased from Rs 280 to Rs 290 while the return journey will cost Rs 435 instead of Rs 420.

Vehicles with seven or more axles have to pay Rs 575 instead of Rs 555 for a single journey ticket. The return journey ticket has gone up by Rs 30.

"The revision even during a lockdown is wrong. Once the lockdown ends, we will take up a protest against this move," said the president of Karnataka State Lorry Owners and Agents Association G R Shanmugappa.