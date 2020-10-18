BBMP announces hefty fine of Rs 25 lakh for unauthorised road-digging  

The civic body will levy hefty fines on individuals and agencies for digging roads without obtaining permission or following prescribed Standard Operating Procedures.

The BBMP announced a fine of Rs 25 lakh on private and government agencies and Rs 10 lakh on individuals digging roads without authorisation.

The BBMP’s order stated that ward engineers will be responsible for ensuring that the SOPs are strictly followed during road-cutting. They are also made responsible for penalising violators.

Organisations providing civic amenities, including BWSSB, Bescom, GAIL, and several internet and telecom service providers have been mandated to apply for permission on the Multi-Agency Road Cutting Coordination System (MARCS) before starting work.

Agencies taking up road-cutting work at night have been asked to use serial LED lighting and barricades around the site for citizens' safety. The SOPs are available on the BBMP’s website.