BBMP contract teachers not paid since May

Contract teachers from BBMP schools and colleges say they haven’t been paid since May despite having worked during SSLC and supplementary PUC exams.

On Friday, the teachers staged a protest in front of the civic body’s office, demanding their dues.

Speaking to DH, some of the teachers said the BBMP had hired around 620 of them for its schools across the city but as soon as the 2019-20 academic year closed, they hadn’t been paid. Although schools are shut as the new academic year is yet to begin, the BBMP gave them other work, including SSLC and supplementary PUC exam duties.

The teachers said they made representations to BBMP officials, requesting that they be put on Covid duties or allowed to take online classes but nothing happened. A BBMP special commissioner had even asked them what they should be paid for, the teachers said.

One teacher said it had become difficult to run families and celebrate festivals.