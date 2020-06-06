BBMP launches govt-citizen afforestation initiative to improve city’s water table

The BBMP launched the ‘Koti Vruksha Sainya’ (one crore tree army) campaign to help increase the groundwater table by expanding the city’s green cover.

The campaign, which involves organisations, RWAs, and civic agencies, is said to be the largest government-citizen afforestation initiative. It plans to plant trees in all vacant land in the 198 city wards to create mini forests and biodiversity parks that will also shield citizens from rising temperatures.

In June, the BBMP has identified 40 acres in eight locations to plan 12 lakh native species saplings and nurture them for two years.

“The monsoon has already arrived. But that has not reduced the mercury levels. If we were to change that trend, all of us must join hands and increase the green cover,” said BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar.

The Bengaluru City Police have also launched a mission to create a green parade area at the Jakkarayanakere ground near Malleswaram. The police top brass led by city commissioner Bhaskar Rao planted over 200 saplings at the ground that was allocated to the police department in the place of BRV Grounds.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa launched the print and digital celebration of World Environment Day, organised by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB). He also released ‘Parisara Geethe’ sung by renowned singers Vijayprakash and Ananya Bhat.

“We will have a healthy world only if we safeguard air, water, and earth,” Yediyurappa said. “Conservation of biodiversity is essential to achieve balance in the ecosystem.” Officials said the KSPCB’s digital celebrations have reached about 25 lakh people.

Sandalwood forest

With an aim to create a sandalwood forest in the Jarakbande Kaval forest area in the city outskirts, Revenue Minister R Ashoka launched the distribution of sandalwood saplings. He directed officials to plant as many sandalwood seedlings as possible in the protected area. “The Jarakbande Kaval forest area is suitable to raise sandalwood plantation. A part of the 444.12-acre reserved forest area is under the occupation of IAF and we must also take up planting sandalwood trees in that stretch,” the minister said.

BU hosts international webinar

Buoyed by the way biodiversity and environment improved during the lockdown, the Bangalore University’s environmental science department organised an international webinar to discuss the effects of climate change and its impact on biodiversity.

Several environmental researchers from across the globe shared their thoughts during the webinar.

“Epidemics like Covid-19 are the result of the degradation of our biodiversity. We destroy the system in nature that actually supports human life,” said Dr N Nandini, event convener and department chairperson. She said about one billion people fall sick and millions die each year due to bacterial and viral infections triggered by the destruction of biodiversity.

Malabar Gold distributes saplings

Malabar Gold and Diamonds celebrated World Environment Day at all their showrooms in line with the UN theme — Time for Nature. Customers at all their showrooms across Karnataka received saplings.

They also planted several saplings in various locations across Bengaluru.