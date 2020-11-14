BBMP moves property transactions online

To check illegal property transactions, the BBMP has adopted an online system to update sale, inheritance, partition, gift, will, land acquisition and other details of properties which reduces human discretion.

Now citizens can sit at the comfort of their home and go to the BBMP's online platform for Property Records Management System, to register, transfer, partition their property and avail other services.

"Starting from Friday, details of properties in Shanthalanagar, Neelasandra and Shantingar will be available online. The facility will be extended to 97 wards within the next two weeks," he said.

He said citizens can use the platform to manage their property. "If there are any issues, they can give suggestions. We will rectify the same and include their suggestions to provide better services," he said.

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said the 100 wards have been selected from the BBMP's East, West and South Zones and the remaining wards will be covered in the next six months.

"BBMP brought online system for khata changes in 2018 and till now, 2.87 lakh khata transactions have been made. However, the khatas still required physical signatures. In the new system, Form 46 will contain all the information about a property, including details and photos of building and the owner, boundaries and other details," he said.

The officer concerned can now sign the documents digitally with the digital signature attached to his Aadhaar number. Once signed, the document goes to the 'digilocker' of the concerned person. Nobody can escape responsibility, he said.

In the three wars, physical signatures has already been banned with officials given instructions regarding the same.

In an overview of the programme, the BBMP stated that controlling property transaction was best way to streamline property record management. The new initiative is expected to help the corporation in "controlling illegal layouts" and "ensure systematic expansion of the urban areas with scope for providing required infrastructure".