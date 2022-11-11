BBMP partially ends contract with pothole-filling firm

BBMP partially ends contract with pothole-filling firm

Naveen Menezes
Naveen Menezes, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 11 2022, 00:54 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2022, 05:45 ist
Commuters navigate through several potholes developed on Richmond Road, Bengaluru. Credit: DH Photo

The BBMP has partially terminated the contract with American Road Technology and Solutions Private Limited, which was responsible for filling potholes on many arterial road and sub-arterial roads. The termination letter was issued citing multiple factors, including poor quality of work, lack of adequate number of vehicles and failure to meet the deadlines for fixing bad
roads. 

The civic body has terminated the Package ‘A’ of the contract that comprises 90 roads spread over 147 km. The association between the company and the BBMP will continue as Package ‘B’ and ‘C’ of the contract has been retained.

BBMP
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike
Bengaluru
infrastructure
Karnataka
Karnataka News

