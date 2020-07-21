BBMP to give PPE kits, test 14,000 civic workers

Preventing Covid-19 infection among civic workers especially while clearing the garbage from every household, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to carry out rapid testing on 14,000 pourakarmikas besides distributing them safety kits. Ensuring that the rising infection among the civic workers does not cripple the city's garbage collection system, the civic body has decided to address the woes of pourakarmikas.

Follow live updates on the coronavirus here

"Like in any other city, civic workers are our biggest strength. Sweeping the streets, they not only help keep the city clean but also ensure it is hygienic. It is our responsibility to ensure their safety at the workplace," Manjunatha Prasad, Commissioner, BBMP said. A few days ago, several civic workers while paying tribute to their colleagues who died of Covid-19 had demanded safety kits and health cover.

Attending to other emergencies, the BBMP had almost forgotten to provide safety kits to civic workers. "None should fear about their safety and health. We will equip every civic worker with a safety kit. Every worker will be tested with their swab samples. If anyone tests positive, they will receive immediate medical attention," Prasad explained. All civic workers will be given PPE kits on a daily basis besides dozens of masks for each. Gloves will also be made available to ensure comfort at work.

Bengaluru has already witnessed the death of five civic workers and close to about 40 being infected with the Covid-19 gripping hundreds of others in panic and thereby making them refuse to turn up for work.