BDA gets new commissioner

H R Mahadev was appointed the commissioner of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) on Wednesday. He replaces G C Prakash.

Mahadev was previously the deputy commissioner of Bidar. Prakash, who was appointed the BDA commissioner in August 2019, has now been transferred as regional commissioner, Mysuru, in the existing vacancy.

Ramachandran R, who was the mission director of the National Health Mission and the directorate of health, has been posted as the deputy commissioner of Bidar.

Arundathi Chandrashekar will replace Ramachandran. She was previously the mission director of the National Urban Livelihoods Mission.