Bengaluru: Flooded underpasses closed 

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) M N Anucheth told DH that certain flooded underpasses in the central part of the city, including those at KR Circle, Nehru Circle and Shivananda Circle, were closed. “Traffic movement was slow in the city overall,” he said.

“Two stretches of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) — from Hebbal to Nagawara, and from Kadubeesanahalli to KR Puram — witnessed severe traffic jams due to waterlogging. This was due to plastic, silt, sand, and other debris clogging the stormwater drains along the road. A lot of construction activity is going on in these areas, leading to debris getting into the drains.”

Also Read | After underpass death, BBMP plans boom barrier

“We took the help of metro workers to unclog the drains, so that water would recede faster, and traffic could be restored,” he added.