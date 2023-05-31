Bengaluru: Flooded underpasses closed 

Two stretches of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) witnessed severe traffic jams due to waterlogging

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 31 2023, 22:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2023, 02:40 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH Photo

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) M N Anucheth told DH that certain flooded underpasses in the central part of the city, including those at KR Circle, Nehru Circle and Shivananda Circle, were closed. “Traffic movement was slow in the city overall,” he said.

“Two stretches of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) — from Hebbal to Nagawara, and from Kadubeesanahalli to KR Puram — witnessed severe traffic jams due to waterlogging. This was due to plastic, silt, sand, and other debris clogging the stormwater drains along the road. A lot of construction activity is going on in these areas, leading to debris getting into the drains.”

“We took the help of metro workers to unclog the drains, so that water would recede faster, and traffic could be restored,” he added.

Underpass
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Karnataka News

