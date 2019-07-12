Bengaluru may get circular metro line

Bengaluru may get an inner ring metro in the coming years as officials are set to study the best way to beat the rising congestion in the core area.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has agreed to consider a proposal by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), and has told the experts from IISc to conduct a simulation study after a presentation to this effect was made at a meeting on Monday, sources in the government said.

The planned underground metro line, about 35 km in length, connects Sandal Soap Factory and Ulsoor via CV Raman Road-Jayamahal Road before reaching Wilson Garden via Domlur. The other half will connect Srinagar and turn right on Chord Road to complete the circle. “The route will undergo several changes before a proposal is made,” the source said.

BMRCL Managing Director Ajay Seth, however, said the metro was not the only option for the core area, and they will get clarity on the subject after assessing the traffic study and feasibility of metro.

“Potential traffic study and construction feasibility for the inner metro ring are yet to be studied. The elevated inner ring seems difficult. We are exploring other options also for more mass transport options within the city’s core (within Outer Ring Road),” he said.

Seth said the BMRCL’s focus at this juncture was on completion of Phase 2 and ORR-Airport line. The Comprehensive Mobility Plan being prepared by the BMRCL and DULT should cover potential mass transport corridors, including the bus rapid transport system in the areas not connected by metro.

Experts at IISc said the traffic simulation study would focus on the potential ridership on the proposed route.

“Over time, road infrastructure will be saturated, and mass rapid transport is the only option. Metro networks in global cities will usually have both radial and circular routes, which cover the centre of the city. A circular metro, especially an underground line, will do a great job at reducing congestion in the coming years,” Prof Ashish Verma of Transport Engineering Department said.