‘Bengaluru’s problem isn’t traffic, but transportation’

The city’s main problem is not traffic, but transportation and mobility, police commissioner Bhaskar Rao said, suggesting that better departmental coordination and active public participation would solve the issue.

“Our department officials are suffering day and night due to various issues. There are instances where our officials have chipped in by fixing potholes and ensured smooth traffic movement. Most of our department personnel have become victims of chest and eye congestions due to dust at busy junctions,” Rao said at a public grievance meeting.

Besides the police department, the public grievances’ meet, organised at the instruction of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, also had representatives from BBMP, BWSSB, BMRCL, BDA, South Western Railways, BESCOM, transport department, BMTC, KSRTC, KSPCB and others.

People unanimously urged the departments to coordinate better. The meeting focused on traffic management and the failure to complete civic works on time. People asked the BBMP to put the timeframe on the spot so that they would abide by it.

People are also concerned that the traffic police are more worried about collecting fines rather than managing traffic.

Shortage of personnel

Rao also pointed to the shortage of personnel faced by the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP). A mere 4,000 police personnel manage 44,000 busy junctions. “I’ll write to the government on the issue and make some arrangement. We should at least compensate (the shortage) with home guards and traffic wardens,” he said.

The seven ACPs will hold similar public grievance meetings at their respective jurisdictional areas with representatives from, other civic agencies.

Suggestions invited

Ravikanthe Gowda, Joint Police Commissioner (Traffic), welcomed the people’s suggestion and participation.

“The suggestions will be raised at the higher level where policies are framed. We request people to send their suggestions and pictures of the issue to acpplanningoffice@gmail.com,” he said.