Cracker-free Deepavali at Bannerghatta park

Launching a cracker-free green initiative on the occasion of Deepavali, Bannerghatta Biological Park along with volunteers from One Nation Youth and Green Earth Life organised a planting programme on Saturday and Sunday.
The causes and effects of pollution, as well as ways to reduce the same with an emphasis on plastic pollution and the side effects of crackers, were discussed. The zoo club members also took out an awareness rally to sensitise locals about the importance and need of cracker-free festivals.
