CRS to inspect Anjanapura metro line on Nov 18, 19

The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) will inspect the metro line between Yelachenahalli and Anjanapura in southern Bengaluru on November 18 and 19, setting the stage for the inauguration of Reach 4B, the first under Phase 2.

Reliable sources have told DH that the CRS, Southern Circle, will carry out the statutory inspection of the Reach 4B section on the two days. A detailed assessment of the infrastructure, including civil, signalling and telecommunication and others, will be carried out in the following days.

If all the systems, including train and passenger safety systems, meet the standards, the CRS is expected to approve the commercial operation of trains within a week.

With this, there are hopes that the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), which had set a November deadline for opening the metro line to the public, can hope to achieve it.

The CRS is also the commissioner of metro rail safety (CMRS).

"There are examples of the metro lines getting the CMRS approval within three days if all the systems are found satisfactory. Since safety assessment is a serious issue, it is left to the discretion of the CMRS to give the green signal after assessing the details. He can approve it in three days or take weeks. He may also suggest minor corrections," the source told DH.

When asked, BMRCL Managing Director Ajay Seth refused to comment on the date of the inspection. "It is true that the inspection will take place shortly. We are hopeful that by the end of November, we will be ready to commission the line," he said.

Another source cautioned that the commissioning of the metro line would also depend on the convenience of politicians from state and central governments. "This is a joint project of the state and the Centre. We need to invite ministers and leaders from both the governments. Considering the pandemic, the details of the inauguration need to be thrashed out after the CRS clearance comes," the source said.

Box

No trains between RV Road, Yelachenahalli on Nov 17-19

Metro train services between RV Road and Yelachenahalli of the Green Line will be closed on November 17, 18 and 19, the BMRCL said.

While not speaking about the CRS inspection, a BMRCL press release said the closure of train services was necessary to facilitate 'pre-commissioning' works of the extended Green Line (Reach 4B). Trains will run only between Nagasandra and RV Road from 7 am to 9 pm on the three days. Normal services on Green Line will resume at 7 am on November 20. Train services on the Purple Line will not be affected.