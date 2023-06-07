Decision soon on revising water tariff: D K Shivakumar

A decision will be taken soon about revising the water tariff in Bengaluru, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters at the BWSSB office, he highlighted how the water rates had not been revised since 2014, which meant that the organisation had had no funds to pay employees’ salaries and electricity bills.

Lauding the efforts of BWSSB officials who have been successful in bringing down illegal water connections from 48% to 28%, he directed the officials to locate areas where there are unauthorised water connections in the city.

Read | Had to bow my head to words of Gandhis, Kharge: Shivakumar keeps Karnataka CM aspiration alive

He noted that despite the BWSSB being provided electricity at subsidised rates, it spends about Rs 90 to 95 crore on paying for electricity from the Rs 104 crore it earns. He pushed for the mobilisation of resources, emphasising that the organisation may not survive otherwise.

"The people of Bengaluru should be supplied with very clean water. For this, it has been decided to conduct water tests wherever it is not possible to provide clean water."

He acknowledged employees' struggles and assured them that solutions will be found. He also assured that he would look into claims about the BWSSB receiving inadequate funds from the BBMP.

"I will take necessary steps to ensure that this organisation will function in a healthy manner," he said.