DH Radio: Why do Bengaluru roads get flooded each year?

A deep-dive into the redressal measures that has been pending for years

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 03 2022, 10:59 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2022, 10:59 ist
Credit: DH Photo/ BK Janardhan

Hello and Welcome to DH Radio!

The recent rains had Bengaluru in a complete mess when several arterial roads were flooded. Why is this happening year after year?

To discuss this critical issue in detail, we have with us today urban planning expert Ashwin Mahesh and environmentalist and member, Friends of Lakes, Nagesh Aras.

Listen in...

