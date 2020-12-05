Don’t abandon roadwork after metro inauguration, Kanakapura residents tell BMRCL

As authorities prepare to open the metro line to Anjanapura, residents in the area have asked BMRCL and BBMP to restore the Kanakapura Road with its footpath to end commuters' misery.

Change Makers of Kanakapura Road, a consortium of more than 50 residents welfare associations in the area, has written to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) urging authorities to give priority to road restoration.

“Over the past three years, we the residents have suffered badly because the roads and the footpaths have been repeatedly dug up and closed with stop-gap works,” the letter said, listing out several ongoing works.

Abdul Aleem of the consortium said BMRCL had called tenders worth Rs 13 crore for the roadwork and footpath-building. “We were happy with the initial work as the design and the quality were much better when compared with the works taken up by the BBMP. But the quality of work has dropped, and the pace has slowed down over a period of time,” he said.

The consortium’s letter submitted the findings of a survey conducted by its members. “We don’t understand why they waited until the completion of the metro work to do the roadwork. Once the metro work is over, the BMRCL will wash its hands off this as it will hand over the road to the BBMP,” Aleem said.

The letter also noted that the footpath work has been shoddy.

“Substandard tiles and materials were used. They are already broken in many places,” it said, attaching pictures of places where the tiles on the footpath have come loose or collapsed, besides showing places where the work is incomplete.

BMRCL Chief Public Relations Officer B L Yashwanth Chavan said the roadwork will continue after the metro inauguration. “The fear that we’ll stop the work after the inauguration is unfounded. The work will be completed as per the tender conditions,” Chavan said.

BMRCL officials held a meeting with the consortium representatives on Monday and vowed to restore the road. “We got a promise that the work will be completed. We hope they will complete it,” Aleem told DH.

The 6.29-km metro line between Yelachenahalli and Anjanapura is expected to be inaugurated in two weeks.