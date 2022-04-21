Dug-up roads to be restored by May, vows BBMP chief   

Delaying the repair works will lead to action against the officials concerned, Gupta said

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 21 2022, 00:59 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2022, 01:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH photo

Roads dug up by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewage Board (BWSSB) are expected to be ready by May.

The government had sanctioned a grant of Rs 1,078 crore to fix 794 kilometres of roads dug up to lay water and sanitary lines in 110 villages brought under the BBMP limits a decade ago. BBMP records reveal that the civic body has finished restoring 289.69 kilometres of roads, while 505.29 kilometres is still pending.

“Roads must be restored by the end of May,” BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta told engineers at a virtual meeting on Wednesday.

“Delaying the repair works will lead to action against the officials concerned.”

Asking officials to ensure roads are restored properly, Gupta warned of stringent action if the work is found to be shoddy.

Bengaluru
Roads
BBMP
infrastructure
BWSSB

