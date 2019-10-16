Felling permission after spot inspection: Tree panel

A BBMP-appointed tree committee will conduct spot inspections in places where trees were marked for felling for infrastructure work.

The move involving inspecting trees at places earmarked for metro projects, road-widening and grade separaters is aimed at clearing the decks for public works.

At a recent meeting, the panel resolved to permit felling of trees for metro works and BBMP projects only after it marks trees for transplantation and plantation on 1:10 ratio of trees felled.

BBMP deputy conservator of forests Cholarajappa told DH that it was the first meeting held to discuss tree cutting permission for the applications filed for the purpose by the BMRCL and the BBMP. “We’ll conduct spot inspection of all the places and grant permission for the projects. Tree cutting, plantation and transplantation will take place simultaneously,” he said.

He said the Palike will start the tree census this month-end by signing an MoU the Indian Institute of Wood Science.