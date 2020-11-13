HC orders BBMP to give details of garbage work orders

The Karnataka High Court has ordered the BBMP to submit a chart of work orders issued for the collection and transport of waste when a PIL petition on the matter was pending.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka is hearing a PIL petition by the BBMP Pourakarmikara and Aarogya Gangmangala Sangha against the work orders.

The petition has urged the court to direct the BBMP not to issue further work orders on a faulty tender of collection and transport of solid waste in the city. The petitioner argued that issuing the work orders would be contrary to the Committee Board Resolution to reconsider the tender and denies reservation to SCs and STs as per the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) Act.

The petitioner's counsel alleged that the BBMP had issued several work orders when the petition was pending. The counsel for the BBMP stated he would place on record the details of the work orders issued.