Here’s how your art can be part of KIA’s Terminal-2

You can now submit your artworks to be part of the Kempegowda International Airport's Terminal-2 (T2). The artworks should reflect two themes — ‘Karnataka’s rich heritage and culture’ and ‘Naurasa, the nine emotions highlighted in Bharata’s Natyashastra’.

On Friday, the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) announced ‘Call for Artwork’, inviting artists and art groups to submit their proposals.

The proposals, invited for specific locations across T2, must be original and not a replica of previous work. An independent advisory panel and BIAL stakeholders will evaluate the proposals. More information can be obtained from (www.bengaluruairport.com).

“Our aim is to give travellers a true experience of our state and country. Art has the amazing ability to create delight during a passenger’s journey through our airport, and will provide a bit of wonder to the otherwise mundane act of boarding a flight,” a BIAL spokesperson said.

The airport’s art programme will include permanent displays and rotating exhibitions.