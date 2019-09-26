Illegal OFCs cleared in Yelahanka

Manoj Sharma
Manoj Sharma, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  Sep 26 2019
  • updated: Sep 26 2019, 01:42am ist

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike officials from Yelahanka zone removed unauthorised optic fibre cables (OFCs) of about 7 km length in ward no 10 on Wednesday.

In a drive against illegal cables, the officials cleared cables spanning 7 km in Nanjappa Circle and BEL Layout 2nd Block. Cables measuring 1 km in length were also removed in ward no 2, along both sides of Doddaballapura Road. R L Parameshwaraiah, Yelahanka zone Chief Engineer said the similar drive would be conducted in all wards under the zone in the coming days.

