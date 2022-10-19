In affidavit to HC, state presents Ballari Road expansion plan  

The state government has proposed upgrading of the existing two-lane road from Gate 4 of Palace Grounds to the Cauvery Theatre junction on Ballari Road as a way of easing traffic.

In an affidavit filed before the High Court of Karnataka, Rakesh Singh, Additional Chief Secretary at the Urban Development Department (UDD), said: “The proposal is for widening of the two-lane road to a three-lane road wherein the width of the right side of the road will be increased from 7.5 m to 9.5 m.”

“The left side of the road, which is now 6.5 m, will be increased to 9.5 m. While doing so, the central median on the road will be shifted from the right to the left side,” the affidavit stated.

Along this 630-m stretch, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has written to the Forest Department for translocation/transplantation/removal of 58 trees, the affidavit said. Gate 4 leads to the Gayatri Vihar marriage hall inside Palace Grounds.

As for the stretch between Mehkri Circle and Cantonment railway underbridge on Jayamahal Road, the government said work on a four-lane road has already commenced. The civic work proposes to widen the road from 7 m on the left and 5 m on the right to 7.5 m on both sides.

The affidavit said untimely rain has delayed completion of the work, while it has sought permission to translocate/transplant/remove 14 trees on the stretch.

Among other measures, the affidavit also stated that the BBMP and Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) are exploring the possibility of creating a single entry and exit to the marriage hall at Palace Grounds.

Considering the affidavit, a division bench headed by Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale directed the BBMP to file a response.

“As these are the proposed measures, it would be necessary to know the response of the other respondents, particularly respondent two — BBMP Chief

Commissioner. Accordingly, respondent two is directed to file a detailed affidavit in terms of the order dated September 21 as well as in view of the proposed measures reflected in the affidavit filed on behalf of the state government by the Additional Chief Secretary. The said affidavit shall be filed within two weeks from today,” the bench said.