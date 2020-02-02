Indore model of waste collection to be implemented in two wards

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike will kick-start the adoption of the Indore model of waste management in two wards, where garbage will be collected at night.

Leader of the ruling party K A Muneendra Kumar said the model has been adopted in his Jakkur ward and Mayor Goutham Kumar’s Jogupalya ward. “Preparations are on to implement the model in the wards of Opposition party leader Abdul Wajid and JD(S) leader Netra Narayan, among other places,” he said.

Kumar said the decision to implement the Indore-model was taken up after a detailed study.

“A five-member expert team from Indore has studied the issue in five wards. Details have been collected on the amount of dry and wet waste generated, the number of houses producing waste, the menace of garbage dumping in public spaces and disposal of construction waste,” he said, adding that the data has helped in determining the amount of infrastructure needed in the respective wards. He said high priority will be given to areas known to have more garbage black spots. “The waste collection process will be streamlined. Non-government organisations at the local level will be put in charge of waste management,” he said.

GPS technology

The BBMP has also decided to employ GPS technology to track the waste collection monitored by the representative of the NGO at the street level. The major waste heaps will be lifted in the night.

“The experts from Indore have suggested deployment of additional vehicles for waste collection. Several changes have been suggested at the ground level and we are taking steps to implement the same. We have deployed two autorickshaw tippers in place of one. More changes will be made, if needed,” BBMP joint commissioner (waste management) Sarfaraz Khan said.