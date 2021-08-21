Kengeri metro line to be inaugurated on August 29

The much-delayed metro line between Mysore Road and Kengeri has been scheduled for inauguration at 12 pm on August 29.

The Commissioner of Railway Safety inspected the metro line last week and gave authorisation for the commercial operations on the line on Monday.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had written to Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri requesting his participation in the inauguration ceremony.

Following the Central minister's nod, the state government had told Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to finalise the inauguration.

With this, about 6.2 km of the 7.5 km line will be thrown open to the public by the end of the month. Work on the remaining stretch between Kengeri and Challaghatta is expected to take another year.

After a delay of nearly 3 years, the Kengeri line will be the second extension under Phase 2 to be completed. The Yelachenahalli-Silk Institute (Reach 4 extension) was inaugurated last year.

BMRCL was yet to issue a formal notification for the ceremony. However, letters written to the state and Union government have confirmed the date.