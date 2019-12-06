KIA second runway launch deferred

The New South Parallel Runway (NSPR) of the Kempegowda International Airport was all set for commissioning on December 5 as planned but was deferred at the last moment. Reason: Regulatory paperwork was still underway and a final go-ahead was awaited.

In an official statement, KIA operator, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) maintained: “Regulatory paperwork is underway for the South Runway and associated infrastructure at KIA, with the first flight expected to operate from the South Runway as soon as the approvals are received.”

The BIAL top brass was actively pursuing the final clearance from the regulators. All the systems for the runway’s operations were ready. The Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has given an in-principle go-ahead for the runway operation. However, a final stamp of approval from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) is awaited.

Top airport sources indicated that the first flight could take off from the new runway in a day or two. Since only one of the two cross taxiways is complete, only departures will be permitted for now. The second taxiway is likely to be commissioned by December end or the first week of January.

Earlier, the first flight was scheduled to take off from the brand new runway within a 90-minute window between 2 pm and 3.30 pm. Airport technical staff, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel and other teams were at the runway site doing the preparatory inspections.

Barricaded and secure, the runway was all set for operation. However, BIAL chose to defer the first flight for the day, pending approval. Commissioning the new runway early is critical to BIAL’s Rs 13,000-crore expansion plan.

NSPR has to stabilise and be upgraded to its full capability of CAT IIIB Instrument Landing System (ILS) by the end of February 2020, so that the existing runway could be closed for resurfacing and CAT III upgrade.

Sources attributed the delay in approval to an issue with the slopes on the sides of the runway. The regulators wanted to ensure that the steepness of the slopes was low so that in the event of a plane steering off the runway, the impact on the aircraft and passengers would be minimal. This was reportedly rectified later.