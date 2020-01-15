Make parents follow traffic rules: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa to students

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa advised students to follow traffic rules and also make sure their parents follow them.

Addressing the 31st National Road Safety Week programme, organised by the Bengaluru City traffic police and the transport department on Tuesday, Yediyurappa noted that around 1.5 lakh people die in accidents every year and urged motorists not to drink and drive.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad, Transport Commissioner N Shiva Kumar, Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao and senior police officers were present.

Arshad said every day he comes across the motorists violating traffic rules. Most common violations were using a mobile phone while driving/riding, helmetless riding, zig-zag riding and exceeding the speed limit. The police must strictly act against such violators, he said.

Shiva Kumar administered the oath to follow traffic rules.

The event led to traffic jam in the Central Business District (CBD) till afternoon. Besides hundreds of guests and political workers, around 20,000 students from various schools took part in the event. School buses, vans and private buses were parked on the roadside surrounding the stadium hindered vehicular movement.

“As the event started at 9.30 am, the peak hour traffic on JC Road, Corporation Circle, Kasturba Road, Richmond Road, Residency Road, KH Road and surrounding roads was affected,” an officer said.