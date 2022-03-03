March-end deadline for Smart City works in Cubbon Park

Works at the boating lake, open-air theatre and science park are going on at the children’s park

The Urban Development Department (UDD) has set the March-end deadline for completing all Smart City works in Cubbon Park. 

On Wednesday, Additional Chief Secretary (UDD) Rakesh Singh, who is also the chairman of Bengaluru Smart City Limited, reviewed the progress of works underway at the Jawahar Bal Bhavan. Works at the boating lake, open-air theatre and science park are going on at the children’s park. 

Singh suggested to the contractors that the works be carried out in such a way that they create convenience for children. He also asked for adopting scientific methods to further help the children. 

Jawahar Bal Bhavan Society Chairman Chikkamma Basavaraj, Bengaluru Smart City Limited Managing Director P Rajendra Cholan, Chief Engineer Vinayak Sugur, Horticulture Department Deputy Director H T Balakrishna and others were present during the inspection. 

