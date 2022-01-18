Minister asks BBMP to implement safety measures on Kanakapura Road  

A day after DH reported the infrastructural and enforcement lapses along Kanakapura Road following the fatal crash that claimed the life of six-year-old child prodigy Samanvi Roopesh, Cooperation Minister and Yeshwantpur MLA wrote to the BBMP urging remedial action.

In a note to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner, S T Somashekhar highlighted the problems, especially along the stretch between Anjanapura Main Road junction till Talaghattapura on Kanakapura Road. He pointed to U-turn junctions and petitions from local residents to the Kumaraswamy Layout traffic police, seeking remedies.

“Several requests have been made in the past to install rumble strips near the U-turns and install high-rise pedestrian crossings to facilitate safe crossing. I request you to implement these safety measures at the earliest to prevent any future accidents,” Somashekhar said in the note, a copy of which has been accessed by DH.

Residents and RWAs along the 10-km stretch of Kanakapura Road from Sarakki Signal to NICE Road junction near Talaghattapura expressed displeasure over rampant encroachment of footpath, haphazard parking of heavy vehicles and four-wheelers on the constricted Kanakapura Road.

Heavy-duty vehicles like earthmovers, tippers, concrete-mixing units, and tractors traversing the road during the peak hours further compound the trouble.

Samanvi was riding pillion with her mother, Amrutha Naidu, 34, when a tipper truck struck their scooter near the Vajarahalli metro station around 4.30 pm on January 13. The child’s death sent shockwaves through the city. Samanvi had appeared on the reality show Nannamma Super Star on Colors Kannada channel.