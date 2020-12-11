Namma metro services on Purple Line to be hit

Namma metro services on the Purple Line will be partially affected on Saturday and Sunday since trains from Byappanahalli will be terminated in Vijayanagar.

In a release, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said it will take up electrical cable-laying works at the Mysore Road metro station for the proposed Mysore Road-Kengeri line extension.

“To facilitate this work, metro train services will be suspended between Mysore Road and Vijayanagar stations on these days (on Saturday and Sunday),” the release said.

B L Yashwanth Chavan, Chief Public Relations Officer, BMRCL, said train operations between Byappanahalli and Vijayanagar will continue. The services on the Green Line between Nagasandra and Yelachenahalli will also remain unaffected, he added.

Normal metro services on the Purple Line will be restored on Monday.